Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) CFO Sells $10,239,711.96 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $998,565.88.

ZS stock opened at $227.18 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.81 and a 12 month high of $236.46.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

