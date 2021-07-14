Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) Director Sells $14,111,994.12 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12.

Shares of NYSE ZNGA opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

