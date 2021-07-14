Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) Director Sells $14,111,994.12 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12.
Shares of NYSE ZNGA opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.
About Zynga
Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.