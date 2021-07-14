Insured Finance 1-Day Volume Hits $57,076.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $1.27 million and $57,076.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00041617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00114254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00152486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,363.30 or 1.00170630 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.59 or 0.00933471 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,983,249 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

