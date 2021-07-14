Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lowered by TOMS Capital Investment Management LP

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,068,299 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.2% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.89. The stock had a trading volume of 187,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,748,636. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $229.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.