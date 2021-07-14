Intercontinental Exchange Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,316 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,137% compared to the average volume of 349 put options.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $118.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $90.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

