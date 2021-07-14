Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,155 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth about $170,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $906.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 2.08.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

