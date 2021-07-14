Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITCI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 367.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 41,993 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,034,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

