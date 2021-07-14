Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $1,090.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $953.00 to $1,090.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $841.25.

Shares of ISRG opened at $956.25 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $566.21 and a 12-month high of $965.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $870.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after purchasing an additional 255,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

