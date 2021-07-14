Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of IVA opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Inventiva at the end of the most recent quarter.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

