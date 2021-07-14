Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 831,400 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the June 15th total of 39,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE IVR traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. 6,414,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,795,551. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $835.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -32.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

