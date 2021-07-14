Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.9% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after buying an additional 7,287,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after buying an additional 3,517,672 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after buying an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,476,000.

RSP traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $150.52. The company had a trading volume of 75,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,388. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $100.97 and a 1-year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

