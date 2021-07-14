Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 1,718.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,269 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $35,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,400.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,644,000 after acquiring an additional 140,581 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,165,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,382,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $291.33 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $195.84 and a 1 year high of $293.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.12.

