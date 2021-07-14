Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 298 ($3.89). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 293.10 ($3.83), with a volume of 869,872 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 294.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

In other Investec Group news, insider Richard John Wainwright sold 21,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,815 ($75.97), for a total transaction of £1,244,177.40 ($1,625,525.74). Also, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 40,856 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06), for a total transaction of £127,062.16 ($166,007.53). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,629 shares of company stock valued at $140,923,695.

About Investec Group (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

