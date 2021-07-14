Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,199 call options on the company. This is an increase of 324% compared to the typical volume of 519 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the first quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVA traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,646. Covanta has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 498.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covanta will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.