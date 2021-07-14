IoTeX (IOTX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.59 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $172.55 million and $4.59 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00093775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00051861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.72 or 0.00863636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

