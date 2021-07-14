iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 579,992 shares.The stock last traded at $72.55 and had previously closed at $72.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IUSV)

