iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 95.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,403 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 444.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 57,514 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

Shares of EWI opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.