iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,412 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,028,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,461,000 after purchasing an additional 42,482 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,308 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16,612.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 240,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 210,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 59,081 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

EWL opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.