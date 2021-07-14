iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $117.52 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.06.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.