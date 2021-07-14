iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 718,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,729,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 23,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $2.97 on Wednesday, hitting $219.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,596,836. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $138.64 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

