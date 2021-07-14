iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 71.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,551 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

IJJ opened at $104.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.15. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

