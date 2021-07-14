iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,554 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,436,000 after acquiring an additional 583,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,518,000 after purchasing an additional 272,774 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 590,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,439,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 384,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 53,002 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $107.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.90. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

