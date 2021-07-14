iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $30.35. 15,343 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000.

