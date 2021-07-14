Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed Sells 17,150,781 Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE:NMTR) Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE:NMTR) major shareholder Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed sold 17,150,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $20,923,952.82. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE NMTR opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.26.
9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile
See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?
Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.