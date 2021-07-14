Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed Sells 17,150,781 Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE:NMTR) Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE:NMTR) major shareholder Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed sold 17,150,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $20,923,952.82. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE NMTR opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

