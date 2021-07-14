Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 31,493 shares.The stock last traded at $4.02 and had previously closed at $4.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

