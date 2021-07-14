Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on September 13th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0029 per share by the bank on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.