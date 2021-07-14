Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $7.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.22. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $8.03.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

