Jacob Chacko Sells 7,270 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $182,840.50.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Jacob Chacko sold 2,220 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $55,788.60.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.46. 455,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,019. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

