James M. Oates Sells 20,000 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $1,372,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.50. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

