Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Trading Down 9.2%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) shares traded down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.35. 250 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JWLLF)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

