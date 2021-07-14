Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 288,223 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288,223 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $179,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

CDW stock opened at $174.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

