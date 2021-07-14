Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 294,464 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,377,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,464 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $138,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACAD. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

