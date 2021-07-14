Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.59% of Teck Resources worth $159,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,566,000 after purchasing an additional 723,227 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,029,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,443,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,814,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,884,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,475,000 after acquiring an additional 360,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.97.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

