Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 232,115 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,115 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $163,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 27,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,084,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 487.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 795,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,699,000 after buying an additional 659,953 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,774,179 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

