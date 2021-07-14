Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,305,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,557 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $146,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE ELS opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $79.14.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

