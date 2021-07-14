Jason Les Sells 50,000 Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NYSE:RIOT) Stock

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NYSE:RIOT) CEO Jason Les sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $1,563,500.00.

Shares of RIOT traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. 29,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,790,537. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

