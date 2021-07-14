Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €113.10 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €113.10 ($133.06) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.55 ($98.29).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HEI traded up €0.46 ($0.54) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €74.52 ($87.67). 473,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion and a PE ratio of -6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.