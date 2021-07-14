Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,030 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

