Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AllianceBernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AB. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

NYSE:AB opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AB. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

