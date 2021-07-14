Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Crédit Agricole S.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRARY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective (down previously from €14.80 ($17.41)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is presently 50.72%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

