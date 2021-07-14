Jefferies Financial Group Comments on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MKTX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $498.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $545.00.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $459.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $431.19 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,111,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

