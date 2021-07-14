Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oportun Financial in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oportun Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 20.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 395,914 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 72,940 shares during the last quarter. CRV LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,879,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 364,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

