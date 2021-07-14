Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a report released on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

ASB opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,739,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,745,000 after buying an additional 806,340 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $13,698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,970,000 after buying an additional 390,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

