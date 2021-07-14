Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.13

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.13 and last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 59191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 114,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

