Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tele2 AB (publ)’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note issued on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.37.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $780.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.04 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 26.89%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TLTZY. Berenberg Bank cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tele2 AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $6.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.74. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

