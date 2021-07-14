Jennifer Tejada Sells 200,000 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $7,942,000.00.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,146.62.

PagerDuty stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.09.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 208,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 36,703 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.