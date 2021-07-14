Jerry S. Lanchbury Sells 50,000 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. 341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,037. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

