Jerry S. Lanchbury Sells 50,000 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. 341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,037. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.
