John J. Goggins Sells 10,216 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) EVP John J. Goggins sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.85, for a total transaction of $3,420,827.60.

MCO opened at $375.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $377.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Moody’s by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

