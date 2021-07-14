John L. Harrington Sells 26,500 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NYSE:DHC) Stock

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NYSE:DHC) Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00.
Shares of NYSE DHC opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.58.
About Diversified Healthcare Trust
