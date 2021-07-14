John L. Harrington Sells 26,500 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NYSE:DHC) Stock

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NYSE:DHC) Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00.

Shares of NYSE DHC opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.58.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

