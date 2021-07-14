John Paul Foley Sells 100,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $9,211,000.00.

John Paul Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $10,842,000.00.

NYSE:PTON traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.85. 4,904,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,497,037. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

